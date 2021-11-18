Aggie bonfire collapsed 22 years ago, students gathered around the memorial remembering the lost lives

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The bonfire memorial remembrance ceremony honored the 12 lives taken and the 27 injured by the bonfire collapse 22 years ago.

In a sea of the dark morning sky, footsteps shuffle as students find their place.

One Aggie looks back at the years he attended the bonfire remembrance ceremonies and how it’s shaped who he is today.

”I knew the war hem and the spirit of Aggieland," said Dylan Sione, bonfire remembrance chair for traditions council. "We are the Aggies, the Aggies are we. But I don’t think I truly understood it until that night that I came out here.”

That experience led him to organize the ceremony this year as Remembrance Chair.

”This past year has been a really special experience for me, it’s really taught me a lot about just how deep of a meaning bonfire remembrance is and how impactful it can be,” added Sione.

Dylan Sione hopes to continue sharing the importance for generations to come.

”It’s just very moving you know to have kids sacrifice sleep to come out here to honor people that they probably didn’t know, says a lot about the student body as a whole,” said Jordan Theilen, A&M student class of 2023.

Jordan Theilan knows all too well the sacrifices these Aggies made and is proud to make time to honor their lives

“Taking a couple hours even if it’s an hour of our time to be out here and to honor those that we lost back in 1999 is hugely important because it put things into perspective of what’s important in life and what’s not,” added Theilen.

This tradition is bringing Aggies together, uniting them in a moment as they embody the Aggie spirit.

“In a sea of your fellow Aggies and be able to look around and see that it’s not just you it’s hundreds of hundreds of other Aggies that are coming together,” shared Sione.

Five years after the collapse the memorial was dedicated to remembering those fallen. The spirit ring surrounds the exact location the collapse took place.