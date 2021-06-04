Aggie Baptist Student Ministry to celebrate 100th anniversary, June 11-13!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — From June 11-13, Aggie BSM will be celebrating its 100th anniversary!

"Get ready to join us in celebrating all that God has done in the past century and help us as we prayerfully look forward to the next 100 years." the organization wrote on their official website.

The following festivities are currently planned:

Coffeehouse: Friday, June 11 at 7 P.M. at the Aggie BSM

Celebration Lunch: Saturday, June 12 at 11:30 A.M. at the Hilton Bluebonnet Ballroom (Reservation Required)

Era Breakouts: Following the Celebration Lunch, June 12

Local church service: Sunday morning, June 13

The Celebration Lunch will be a buffet of the following food: Marinated beef and chicken fajitas, peppers, onions, Spanish rice, refried beans, corn and flour tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, tortilla chips, tea, water, coffee, and cake.

To register for the Celebration Lunch, click here!

Anyone running into issues registering is encouraged to contact Barbara Raines at 979-846-7722.

Registration closes June 6 at midnight.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

