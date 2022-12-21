After graduation plans for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The countdown has been on for these recent graduates. Glen Brewer, BCS Chamber of Commerce Director, said he remembers when Aggies got to this point in their academic journey and they used to move onto bigger cities, but Bryan and College Station are transitioning into world class communities.

"We have the opportunities here you couldn't find anywhere else in the state of Texas. In our arts, our non-profits, our schools, our education. It's a great place to raise a family, so we want to keep our Aggies here," he said.

Sara Halabi, an Elementary Education Senior, is doing just that. She will have her own first grade classroom at a College Station school in the spring.

"In our classes we learned a lot about lesson planning, about classroom management, about curriculum, but at the end of the day, whenever, we get into our classrooms, it's going to be a bit different. However, the foundation is still there," Halabi said.

While many getting ready for this accomplishment, Toby Johnson, a Visualization Senior, also has a promising opportunity after graduation.

"I'm going to be an intern with Dream Works Animation. I am gonna be, it's remote, which is going to be really good because I'm going to be able to still be in College Station, but I'm going to be visiting for like a good chunk of the internship and actually be able to work there too," he said.

Campbell Webb, the first ever graduating senior from the new Ecology and Conservation Biology Department, is quite literally stopping and smelling the roses before this next chapter in his life.

"I'm writing these papers about water management, land management, and how things around the world really aren't going well and someone's going to have to fix it and I'm writing all these papers and I'm like, who's going to fix this? Eventually, I realize, it's me," Webb said.

He said Texas A&M has given him the knowledge and experience to be successful.

"I can do a lot of different things with this degree. I kind of have this skillset that I can take to a lot of different places and I'm excited to develop that resume you know, here coming up," he said.

Congratulations to more than 5,000 Fall 2022 Texas A&M Graduates and best of luck with all your future endeavors.