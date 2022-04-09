After a year without her husband and baby's father Skyla Smith shares how she overcame

BRYAN, Texas — The Kent Moore Cabinet mass shooting took the life of one and injured multiple others.

Skyla Smith grieved the loss of her late husband Timothy Smith as she carried their unborn baby. Now she is sharing how she and her daughter honor his memory today.

”One thing I want to relay to her as she grows is that despite it all that her daddy loves us and that we can move forward with his memory,” said Skyla Smith, wife of the late Timothy Smith.

The happiest memory Skyla Smith says she has with her late husband Tim is the day they found out they were pregnant.

She explained the events leading up as “Our dream come true and then a matter of two weeks my worst nightmare happened,”.

Skyla and Tim were starting their new life as a growing family, but on April 8th, 2021 everything changed.

“I mean it’s been incredibly hard, the most difficult thing that I have ever done in my life, to lose Tim in a tragic way while pregnant,” shared Skyla.

The happiest time in their lives turned into their worst nightmare, but Skyla says the gift he left her is what motivates her to keep going.

“She’s just helping my heart heal, she really is," shared Skyla. "I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but I'm just really thankful that I have her,”

Skyla describes Tim as very outgoing and charismatic. She hopes baby Saylor takes after Tim's personality.

While Skyla showers baby Saylor with not just mom’s love but dad’s too, she's had to discover life as a single mom without Tim.

And although looking back at the events that took place a year ago are tough, Skyla says it's a reminder of how far she's come.

“It’s helpful to remind myself of that time because I have grown from there but I still have a long way to go, and to acknowledge that, I may not be as fragile as I was a year ago but I'm still coping and still trying to grow and navigate life without him."

Even in his absence, Skyla says Tim has helped her get out of her comfort zone to continue growing in his memory.