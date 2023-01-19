After a 2 month delay, Aggie Bonfire returns Saturday January 21, 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sitting on an empty field on Old Hearne Rd. stands the 45ft structure that will soon host thousands of Aggies to watch the annual bonfire.

Nick Zang is the President and CEO of The Student Bonfire organization and said the 2 month delay was purely for the safety of everyone attending.

“If we burned [on] the original planned date, the Friday after Thanksgiving, [then] the site [would have been] basically flooded and we couldn’t safely have people in and out of [the bonfire site] without their cars getting ruined. We didn’t want to bare than on our conscience and have anyone to go through that risk of coming to our event.” Explained Zang.

After the 1999 tragedy that claimed the lives of 12, Aggie Bonfire has turned from a time of celebration, into a time of remembrance. Zang said how safety continues to stay at the forefront of this yearly event 24 years later.

“The safety is extremely over-kill; we have a steel cable that wraps top to bottom every 3 feet from the base that we build out. We tension [the structure] extremely tight, so every single one of those logs has at least 3 wires that pull it towards the center pole.” Explained Zang.

Safety Coordinator Jacob Lin said preparation isn’t something that comes so easy.

“It takes quite a bit of prep work. We are constantly prepping to make sure everything is ready and always thinking ahead. We of course take in account the [weather, time, and] all the logistics are ready to go [for the bonfire].” Said Lin.

From wood to supplies, Zang said the Aggie Bonfire organization relies heavily on donations to make this happen.

“Everything is strictly donations; we probably make $20,000 that’s not donated [on] burn night. Everything else we do [are] jobs to raised donations, all upper leadership, and students are working constantly to get donations to fund [the bonfire].” Explained Zang.

The original date was slated for November 25 leading up to the Aggie win against LSU.

Lin said a win is a win and there’s no timestamp on this tradition.

“Bonfire was kind of a way for me to get into the Aggie spirit, it’s how I got into all the other traditions like Midnight Yell and Silver Taps. It makes me really value the core of being an Aggie. Through this I’ve met some of my closest friends in my entire life and probably for the rest of my life.” Said Lin.