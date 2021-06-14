Advancements being made for Bryan Midtown Park and Bryan Midtown areas

BRYAN, TX — Bryan City Council has been hard at work making a dent in improvements to Midtown Park and the midtown area of Bryan.

Bryan resident Walker Diggins said he's ready to see the city he knows, Bryan, can be.

"Im going to be living here for the next couple of years, so I am really excited actually," Diggins said.

Diggins is ready for all the improvements the area is soon to see, including a near 2-mile shared-use path around Bryan's Midtown Park.

"I actually just bought a new pair of roller-blades," Diggins said. "To see them out in the time and the effort to make everything better and improve everything I am pretty excited for."

With Big Shots Golf set to be open by the end of the year, the city is also hoping the walking space could be open around the same time.

"We would have to move our fencing in a way that we hope to be able to unveil this portion of the trail so folks can use it around that section of Big Shots," Paul Kaspar, City Engineer for the City of Bryan said in a a recent council meeting.

A new option, Mayor Nelson said residents have longed for.

"It's one of the several things that our citizens said they wanted from Mid Town park. They wanted to have these walking trails," Nelson said during a city council meeting.

Improvements to the Midtown area of Bryan are also on their way, as part of the South College Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Medians and roundabouts will be added, improving safety for vehicles and pedestrians, to this area that stays bustling, according to Diggins.

"South College [Ave] is usually pretty busy," Diggins said. "I see a lot of people biking and walking and just trying to be outdoors."

Construction for the shared use path could begin by the end of this month.