'Adopt don't shop': Animal activists on gifting pets this holiday season

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — During the holidays, classic pets become a trending gift.

To help out adoption shelters, one local organization is encouraging shoppers to adopt rather than buy this gift-giving season.

Judy Leunes fell in love with a new pup that hasn’t had the easiest time.

She never thought she’d adopt during the holidays but she now sees the benefit it can make.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says pet adoptions could increase during the holidays.

”Nationally, according to an ASPCA study, of the 96 percent that were gifted, 86 percent stayed in their homes," said Leunes, president and founder of Wienerspiel.

"He’s a Doxon mix, I just adopted him from a rescue and I happen to be his third home."

The Aggieland humane society currently has a $12 adoption sale going on until Dec. 23 for all pets.

They're also looking for help this holiday season, click here to learn more about being a volunteer.