Adidas 3 Stripes Basketball Circuit comes to Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — All eyes are on the city of Bryan, as hundreds if not thousands will be at the Legends Event Center for the Adidas 3 Stripes Basketball Circuit Friday through Sunday.

Adidas descended on the City of Bryan early Friday morning as people from all across the country made their way in to watch some of the best high school athletes put their talents on full display for fans and college recruiters.

Jamie Cox is the General Manager of Legends and says it’s a pleasure to have had the Adidas Team select Bryan as a host city.

“Since about September, [Adidas] has been coming in to look at this facility, check out the hotels, check out the local community, because when they come in, they know they are going to be here for several days and they are going to bring teams from all over the country. They want to make sure this is going to be a right fit for their groove, and they fell in love immediately – not just Legends Event Center, but with the Bryan community.” Explained Cox.

From The University of Texas to the University of Houston and even right in our backyard - Texas A&M, colleges coaches and recruiters were in attendance with eyes on future prospects.

High school sophomore Kylan Hill plays for the Atlanta Celtics Youth Athletic Program, a Georgia non-profit helping student athletes get to college. Hill says he's blessed to have his first opportunity to showcase his skills on the court to these coaches.

"Being on this platform and being able to perform in front of these college coaches and open opportunities for me and my team, I’m definitely going to take advantage of it." Said Hill.

Hill's aunt and uncle came to support him from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and said the City of Bryan has truly welcomed them in.

"Being here makes us feel right at home, so it's awesome out here. We will be traveling back again out here - it’s very nice." Said Tracy Lowery.

Teams from all across the country will be here through Sunday. Tickets are $20 for the day and available for purchase at the venue.

The girls circuit will be taking place May 19-21.