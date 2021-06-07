ACBV Adult Art Classes make their return, stem from location change and demand

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Adult Art Classes are back on at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

Ensuring art is accessible for all ages, the Council has officially brought back their adult art classes. The classes have resumed due to a location change and demand.

Leaders say at the old location they hosted adult art classes, but since they've moved, they hadn't held them, until recently.

Saturday's class was all about the fundamentals of color and painting, no experience or supplies required.

Executive Director Sheree Boegner says there was a demand for the adult classes to make their return when people were home at the height of the pandemic crafting away.

"During COVID people were really starting to see all their talents that they have had at home. We have been getting a lot of requests from people wanting to learn about acrylic painting or watercolor, paper quilling, or bookbinding. There were all kinds of things people have been calling and asking about. So we thought 'ok we know a ton of artists, let's get something happening'," Boegner, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley said.

The next adult art class will be Saturday, June 12th with a beginner's watercolor lesson. No drawing skills or previous experience required. You can learn more here!

The Saturday Adult Art Classes are as follow:

Watercolor: Part 1 June 12th, 1-4

Watercolor: Part 2 June 19th, 1-4

Introduction to Life Drawing: June 26th, 1-4

Built by Hand: July 10th, 1-4

Natural Science Illustration: July 17th, 1:30-3:30

Paper Quilling: July 24th, 1-4

Color Me a Rainbow: July 31st, 1-4

Bookbinding: Aug 7th, 1-4

