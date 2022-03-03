'A Wish with Wings' grants wish to kid in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kiddos struggling with life threatening medical diagnosis are seeking hope.

Well, "A Wish With Wings" is here to do just that.

Jordan Cutshaver just won the fight of her life and now celebrates with her family as her wish comes true.

Our KRHD news team captured the exclusive moment.

Johnny Carino's welcomed the Cutshaver family with open arms on Wednesday to surprise Jordan Cutshaver with the wish of a lifetime, going to the happiest place on earth.

It’s been a difficult journey for the Cutshaver family, but this year all their wishes came true when Jordan's doctors confirmed she was cancer free.

”It’ll be about three years when we actually go to Disney and it’s kind of made us appreciate things a lot," said Patricia Cutshaver, Jordan's mom. "Yes this is the light at the end of the tunnel and something to look forward to.”

After years of battling leukemia during the pandemic, her only wish was to go to Disney.

”It will be nice to just go and be able to not have to worry about doctor's appointments and things like that and just being able to hang out as a family,” said Rhett CutShaver, Jordan's dad.

"A Wish with Wings" celebrates 40 years this April of making kiddos wishes come true.

”It’s such a special place because you know you can always say what do you wish for what’s your wish but here it’s actually coming true,” said Clarissa Patino, program director for "A Wish with Wings."

"A Wish with Wings" is a small but growing organization serving the state of Texas with the power of hope.

”Oh, my goodness, it’s just going to be amazing," said Ms. Cutshaver. "She’s a very happy kid anyways, but I can’t wait to see the look on all their faces when they see just the magic of Disney.”

Johnny Carino's is not only generously offering 15 percent of Thursday's proceeds to Jordan and her families upcoming trip they’ll be taking this September. But the restaurant will also provide Jordan with a year's worth of free pizza.

