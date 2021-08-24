A non-credit certification helps address equity issues

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — Diversity is something employers strive for by allowing different ideas and viewpoints. Now the Texas A&M Bush School is providing leaders in non-profit organizations with knowledge on racial equity.

The Bush School of Government and Public Service officially launched their social justice leadership certification giving leaders in non-profit organizations the chance to educate themselves and address equity issues.

Organizations like Voices for Children CASA in the Brazos Valley see where they can make changes.

“We have a really white volunteer base and so I think one of my goals would be to diversify our volunteer base,” said Ella Johnson, program director for Voices for Children CASA Brazos Valley.

Ella Johnson will accomplish this with the help of Professor Kenneth Taylor.

“Working with kids that grew up like I did without a father just really hit home for me,” said Kenneth Taylor, Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service professor.

Professor Taylor is spearheading this and many other certifications with the use of his many years working in the nonprofit industry.

“It’s come full circle having the opportunity to work in the academic space to train future public servants which is the mission of the Bush School,” Professor Taylor shared.

Their target audience contains leaders and decision-makers of non-profit organizations.

“Many non-profits serve in communities of color and what we know from research is that organizations that are more racially diverse especially in decision-making roles,” said Taylor.

The course has piqued the interest of individuals across the nation seeking to further their professional education.

“I just feel like it’s a personal contribution to try to diversify leadership at these organizations,” Taylor added.

The course is a non-credit certification provided online to give flexibility to adult learners.

“I like the opportunity to learn stuff and take the certificate program while I'm still working full time, I think it’s a great opportunity,” Johnson shared.

So far there are 10 adult learners, but professor Taylor says there's still room for more.