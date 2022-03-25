A New Era - Joni Taylor named Texas A&M Women's Basketball Head Coach

Texas A&M Women's Basketball welcomed their new head coach Thursday.

Taylor told the crowd she plans to live up to the legacy coach Gary Blair is passing down to her.

“I’ll honor it…and do everything in my power to uphold the legacy that is Texas A and M Women’s basketball.” Confidently said Coach Taylor.

Coach Gary Blair has a rich history with the Lady Aggies, leading the women’s basketball team for the past 19 seasons with 443 victories. Coach Blair says “She’s inheriting a very good team, that’s rich with tradition. But she’s been a part of tradition with her stops along the way.”

Newly named Coach Taylor Says Texas A&M was the right choice for her next step.

“If I was going to leave the position, I was in…at the institution I was in, which I love, I had to be for the right people.”

Taylor says the right people start with the players like senior point guard McKenzie Green.

“I feel like she’s going to live up to the expectations and go beyond the expectations and do what she needs to do to make us an incredible team.”

As one era ends and another begins, Coach Blair says he is ready to witness it as a fan.

“I love what I have here but it’s time for change…I’ll be here to help from afar.”

Joni Taylor was embraced by her new Aggie family says she looks forward to adding onto the Aggie Dynasty.