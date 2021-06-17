A national motorcycle police training has made its way to Brazos Valley

BRYAN, TX — A national motorcycle training program just kicked off its second course since beginning earlier this year.

This course is revving up some noise in the Brazos Valley with the help of Harley Davidson.

The Harley Davidson motorcycle company partnered with TEEX Law Enforcement in January of 2020, but due to the pandemic moving things along was a bit delayed. Their first-class took spin earlier this year.

For five years, Evan Clark worked as a patrol officer with the city of Rowlett.

“Ever since I started in Rowlett, I saw the motor unit and I just always thought it was really neat,” said Evan Clark, a police officer from Rowlett.

After years of service in various positions, he decided to switch gears.

"I grew up riding dirt bikes and going to the tracks, so I've always been drawn to motorcycles,” he added.

He's now combining both of these passions. Keeping his community safe by training to be a motorcycle officer.

“I’m always trying to push myself and it looks like a lot of fun," Clark shared.

That's why this Harley Davidson partnership with TEEX law enforcement is even more unique. It gives peace officers the chance to add to their resume by learning on the back of a roaring Harley.

“There’s not a lot of motorcycle officers in the United States it’s a tough course, not everybody can make it can have the skills to do that,” Clark explained.

There are five separate courses offered through TEEX. It begins with the 80-hour basic operator course. These officers are trained through rigorous obstacles instructed by past students and experts.

“Learning how those systems are going to perform in a high-performance situation,” said John Ray, Division Director for Law Enforcement and Protective Services Excellence.

These officers come from all over the United States to train for their local agency. Each class can hold about 18 students. Harley Davidson donated about 21 bikes and also provides on-site maintenance.

“The police motorcycle has been for a long time been an important tool and asset in emergency response in Law Enforcement in particular,” Ray added.

The Harley Davidson police motorcycle training course is hosted in the Brazos Valley. But during training season this year, they plan to take the course to the doorsteps of local agencies across the nation.