A&M's RELLIS Campus to start deploying 5G testbeds this fall semester

BRYAN, TX — A new partnership between AT&T and Texas A&M is sending 5G builds at lightspeed in College Station.

A&M's RELLIS Campus will start rolling out 5G testbeds at the start of the fall semester. The telecom giant hopes to use the lightning-fast tech to improve education and training for students.

Administrators say the new technology will help with new innovations in robotics, roadside safety - and even driverless vehicles.

"A lot of what we're going to be doing here is around research and how that will affect the general public with autonomous vehicles whether its augmented reality or virtual reality for firemen or the police." shared Bradley Hoover, CIO of Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus.

Hoover says the new testbeds are essential for training the next generation of 5G engineers.

"In addition to that using the testbeds as education and educational aspects for the next 5g engineer or architects for students to be able to come and use the testbed as an educational platform," he added.

And 5G isn't the only innovation happening on the RELLIS campus.

The Defense Department has five modernization priorities right now in College Station, including hypersonics, a-i, autonomy, cybersecurity, and directed energy.

