A&M study shows proper cattle grazing can reduce industry's carbon footprint

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A new study put out by Texas A&M AgriLife scientists is showing that proper grazing protocols on cattle can reduce the agricultural industry's carbon footprint.

The research has shown that animals such as cattle are an important piece of the puzzle towards sustainable agriculture. By having cattle graze on permanent perennial grasslands and being properly managed, this would yield improved soil carbon, rainfall infiltration, and soil fertility.

"They (cattle) contribute to putting more carbon in the ground than they emit so if we manage along the same veins as the evolved connection between grass and animals then in fact they are very positive in taking carbon out of the air and putting it in the soil."

Another benefit to higher carbon in the soil is that lessens the chances for ground erosion.

