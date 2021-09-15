A&M students hold protest against COVID-19 protocols after death of student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tuesday afternoon Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza on campus to protest the university not having stronger enforcement against COVID-19 after the death of a student last week.

The message is simple, "Save our students. No more deaths."

"We hope to provide an environment where individuals do not fear getting an education and also feel safe to go to class which would involve increased masks, enforce vaccinations and also remote options," said junior Amanda Harvey.

Harvey and Neo Koite are two of the organizers of Tuesday's protest.

They, along with most of the students in attendance, did not personally know Kristen Ahuero, but believe the university should do more to protect its students.

On Monday, Texas A&M's chief operations officer, Greg Hartman said the University is doing all they can within the regulations of the State of Texas.

"Any idea that there is a lack of concern is just incorrect," said Hartman. "We are doing absolutely everything that we can, and we are constantly looking for other ways that we can possibly strengthen our efforts where that may be."

Harvey said he believes a lot more can be done besides vaccines and masks mandates.

"I do not see why there is any reason we can't offer an online option," said Harvey. "If there is, I feel like it would be beneficial for the University to let people know what's the hold up here at A&M. We are students here; we are paying thousands on thousands for tuition. We just want a safe place to get our education."

Students are hoping that Tuesday's protest is the first step in a new direction of Texas A&M's fight against COVID-19.

"The University needs to fight for accommodations for us and for the safety of our campus," said Koite. "Hopefully, we will have direct change with that as well."