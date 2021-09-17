A&M students hold first protest of the year against the Sul Ross statue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The decades-long debate continues.

On Thursday, Texas A&M students protested the statue honoring the former university president and Confederate general, Lawrence Sullivan Ross, calling it a symbol of racism that should no longer be standing.

"The issue is not resolved," said Frey Miller, TAMU Senior. "The Sully Statue still stands on campus and unfortunately there's nearly 3,000 students, faculty, and staff in the Black community, specifically Black Aggies, that have to walk past this statue of a man that is called the 'Negro Killer' every time they go to work or class and so it is still a persistent issue."

Back in January, the University's Board of Regents concluded they would leave the statue in Academic Plaza and created a task force to decide how to tell Texas A&M’s history on campus through symbols and iconography.

However, students not giving up the fight against the "Sully" statue using their voice to demand the university listen.

"I am hoping that with this momentum we continue the movement throughout the semester with more protests and more demands from the University until our goal is complete," said Miller.

The University plans to place a statue of former Texas Senator Matthew Gaines in front of the Student Services Building on campus sometime this semester. An Unveiling date for the statue has not been set.