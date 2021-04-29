A&M student arrested after allegedly trying to break into cars to get money for food

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A suspect has been arrested after College Station PD said he confirmed trying to break into cars.

Christopher Jaali Ford, 19, has been charged with attempted burglary of a motor vehicle and failure to identify.

On April 22, a College Station police officer responded to a call in the 800 block of Wellborn Road.

According to the probable cause statement, the officer asked Ford, "Dude you just trying to get change to get something to eat?"

Ford reportedly responded by saying, "Yes sir I'm broke."

Ford reportedly did not have any property on him believed to be stolen, therefore, he was released.

Upon further investigation, the officer discovered Ford is a current student at Texas A&M University and that he had pawned a TI-84 calculator and a Nintendo Game System, along with a few games, a week earlier.

Authorities said Ford had given the pawnshop a different address than the one he provided to them earlier.

According to the probable cause statement, the address given to the pawnshop was the same location Ford had been filmed trying to break into cars.

After checking the address provided by Ford, police said he had not been listed as a resident since 2019.

Due to the video evidence provided by the defendant, alongside Ford's confession to officers, he was charged, arrested, and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on April 28.

Ford was released later that day after posting a surety bond.

