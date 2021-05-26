A&M researchers working towards the future of wind power

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M is developing a new way to assess wind turbine designs. To better compare energy output and boost wind power production.

Wind turbines convert energy transferred from air hitting their blades into electric energy. In 2020, 8.4% of the total electricity produced in the U.S came from wind energy.

As interest in wind energy continues, Aggie researchers are attempting to determine if tech upgrades are effective.

"It's almost inevitable every old wind turbine will have some kind of technology upgrade during their life and the question is for those kinds of turbines is what technology are you going to use so that is kind of the answer we are trying to provide." shared Dr. Yu Ding, professor in the Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at Texas A&M.

Dr. Ding adds that the study will give wind operators information on which wind turbine technologies are worth investment and filter out those that aren't.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!