Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

A&M researchers working towards the future of wind power

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Electric Nation- Powered By Wind (Facebook)
Electric Nation- Powered By Wind (Facebook)
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 18:07:53-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M is developing a new way to assess wind turbine designs. To better compare energy output and boost wind power production.

Wind turbines convert energy transferred from air hitting their blades into electric energy. In 2020, 8.4% of the total electricity produced in the U.S came from wind energy.

As interest in wind energy continues, Aggie researchers are attempting to determine if tech upgrades are effective.

"It's almost inevitable every old wind turbine will have some kind of technology upgrade during their life and the question is for those kinds of turbines is what technology are you going to use so that is kind of the answer we are trying to provide." shared Dr. Yu Ding, professor in the Industrial and Systems Engineering Department at Texas A&M.

Dr. Ding adds that the study will give wind operators information on which wind turbine technologies are worth investment and filter out those that aren't.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.