A&M researchers work tirelessly to cure Gulf War Illness, help our Veterans

COLLEGE STATION, TX — In other medical news, Texas A&M biomedical researchers are performing gut and intestine research to find innovations that could help veterans suffering from Gulf War Illness.

Gulf War Illness (GWI) is a multisymptomatic illness that impacts between 25 to 35% of veterans of the First Gulf War.

Since the war, patients diagnosed with GWI experience gastrointestinal disorders and symptoms including diarrhea and constipation.

Now the research team is using a regenerative medicine approach to repair cells in the gut and provide a better quality of life for Gulf War veterans.

"We're not really manipulating the cells, so there's no genetic manipulation there's no cellular manipulation of any sort, it's just taking the cells out of this affected area and just putting it fresh slate, like a blank slate re-engineering them and then re-implanting them so that their fresh new cells that can augment the function of the diseased part." shared Dr. Shreya Raghavan, assistant professor of Biomedical Engineering at Texas A&M.

One of the challenges Dr. Raghavan and the research team must still overcome is sourcing cell material from patients to form the engineered portion of the gut and intestinal cells.

