A&M researchers testing new autonomous vehicles for U.S. Army

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Engineers at Texas A&M will soon be working with the army to conduct research on autonomous vehicles in different environments.

The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station recently received a proposed five-year, $24-million contract from the Army Research Laboratory to develop virtual proving grounds to test autonomous vehicles in various scenarios. Building and testing these algorithms will help test vehicles' capabilities for multiple situations at the same time.

"But how good are these algorithms when you put them in these difficult situations, what are called military problems, Army situations. So we want to develop algorithms that test how well the current state of the algorithms work." shared Srikanth Saripalli, professor of Mechanical Engineering.

The research will be done at the Bush Combat Development Complex at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus.

