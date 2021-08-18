A&M researchers studying insects as a greener alternative to feed livestock

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Research scientists at Texas A&M Agri-Life are exploring insect farming to address global concerns.

Thanks to a nearly two point two million dollar grant, agriculture and life sciences experts at Texas A&M hope to farm insect species, like crickets, to mitigate climate change and strengthen the food supply chain.

They want to reduce the demand for corn-based feed and instead use insect protein in feeds for livestock, poultry, and fish hatcheries.

"All we're doing is really focusing on the model that mother nature has provided us and that's this idea of how to be completely efficient with those resources," said Jeff Tomberlin, professor of Etymology, Texas A&M.

"What this center will do, is really promote the diversification of the agricultural sector and allow us to be more efficient with those resources and the beauty of it is if you're farming these insects, you can have facilities that can produce tonnage of insect-based protein in a day. "

Along with Texas A&M University, scientists from schools across the country will be collaborating in this venture as well.

