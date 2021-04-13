A&M researchers study how to make state power outages a thing of the past

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, Texans sure had a lesson in power failures after this year's arctic blast, but Aggie researchers are hoping to make those a thing of the past.

Researchers at the department of electrical and computer engineering are working on a better distribution system, fixing the path from generators to users - without disruption.

The team also says their models could help drive down costs of energy delivery in the Lone Star State.

"We are trying to develop pricing strategies that will help the utility businesses to sustain their business," shared Arun Karngala, doctoral student, dept of electrical & computer engineering."But also provide reliable power to the distribution system and the customers so we are trying to integrate solar power we are trying to integrate battery systems."

The team also hopes to improve power management in Texas, keeping the state powered during natural disasters or severe weather.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!