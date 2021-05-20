A&M researchers say childhood vaccination rates are plummeting during the pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to climb, Aggie researchers say childhood vaccinations continue to plummet since the start of the pandemic.

Texas A&M researchers say vaccinations for children five months to 16-months have dropped significantly - in several states, including Texas.

Scientists say less than 50-percent are getting immunized and only 58-percent of 16-month-olds are getting their shots.

Health officials say the numbers are alarming as herd immunity was vital to stamp out diseases such as measles.

"We depend on widespread childhood vaccinations to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases and to ensure heard immunity so as vaccination rates decline more children are at risk of getting sick and herd immunity is put at risk." shared Tasmiah Nuzhath, doctoral student, School of Public Health Texas A&M.

Researchers say immunization rates have increased this year from 2020 but they're still a long way from pre-COVID-19 numbers.

