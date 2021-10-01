Watch
A&M researchers link eating spinach to reducing colon cancer risk

Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 01, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Good news for all you veggie lovers out there, one of your favorite greens is also lowering your risk for colon cancer!

In a new study published by Texas A&M's Health Science Center, eating spinach can significantly reduce the formation of colon tumors.

The research team, which conducted their testing on rats over a 26 week period, found that when fed freeze-dried spinach, the polyps in rats' colons - which are similar to that of humans - did not develop into tumors when given the spinach diet.

"Basically taking spinach, freeze-dried spinach into the rodent diet was very effective that inhibiting large numbers of polyps in these animals." said Rod Dashwood, director, Center for Epigenetics and Disease Prevention, Texas A&M Health.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

