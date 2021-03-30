A&M researchers discover link between Hurricane Harvey and cancer development

HOUSTON, TX — A Texas A&M study shows that soil samples from Hurricane Harvey in one Houston neighborhood displayed increased exposure to harmful chemicals.

Researchers from the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health gathered soil samples from 40 locations throughout the Harrisburg-Manchester super neighborhood.

Nine of those locations exceeded the polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (pah) concentration standard, putting everyone at those sites at an increased risk of getting cancer.

"We really need a large landscape plan that can change the environment to one that's working due to a flourishing life. Smaller green spaces can reduce certain types of contaminants that are associated within the industry of a highway," says Texas A&M research assistant professor, Garett Sansom.

The study also shows sites that are closer to the Houston ship channel and highway had the highest concentration of pah.

