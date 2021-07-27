A&M researchers developing wristbands to protect pregnant women from pollutants

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Researchers at Texas A&M's School of Public Health have utilized an in-expensive and convenient tool to utilize in their air quality studies.

Silicone wristbands were placed on pregnant women to screen for exposure to chemicals that are harmful during pregnancy.

The wristbands absorbed particles of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon.

Which is a chemical produced when coal, oil, and gas are burned.

Studies show when inhaled over long periods of time, the chemical is linked to causing childhood asthma.

The wristbands can also be used for qualitative air and human exposure studies to detect chemicals, such as pesticides.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”