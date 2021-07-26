A&M researchers developing new tools to fight ovarian cancer

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Bio-medical researchers at Texas A&M University are pushing organ-on-a-chip devices to new levels.

This, all in an effort to find interactions between blood and ovarian cancer tumors.

Through a newly developed chip, researchers can now see how platelets and blood cells are interacting with ovarian tumors.

The chips can help develop new cancer-fighting drugs to work in conjunction with chemotherapy to reduce the size of ovarian tumors, giving cancer patients a fighting chance,

"So we actually completely designed a new model which is currently patent pending at the USPTO and once we had that model we could characterize it we could learn something new about ovarian cancer so I think these chips are extremely vital to our understanding of how cancer spreads but more importantly to test drugs, to test new drugs but also to test existing drugs." shared Dr. Abhishek Jain, assistant professor, Texas A&M Biomedical Engineering Department.

Over 21-thousand women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year according to the American Cancer Society.

