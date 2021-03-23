A&M researchers create new way to track affordable energy options for Texans

COLLEGE STATION, TX — With so much uncertainty in the energy sector... Aggie researchers have found a new way to figure out how much it's all worth!

A new index like the Dow Jones industrial average creates a smooth transition to factor in new areas of growth like green energy.

The energy price index will help investors have a clearer picture of renewable and traditional fossil fuels; the likes of which, Texas A&M says is a big win for everyone.

"We wanted to have a holistic approach, to capture the entire energy landscape, not just some parts of the energy landscape. Stefanos Baratsas, Phd Candidate, Texas A&M Energy Institute shared with 25 News."What we proposed, is having an index one volume on a monthly basis, that describes exactly that how much is the total cost or price of energy for the entire U.S energy landscape."

The team is also working on an index to show daily changes similar to the New York Stock Exchange.