A&M researchers asking pet owners to volunteer their dogs for canine aging study

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M is calling on local dog owners to volunteer their furry companions for a new dog aging study.

The college of veterinary medicine and biomedical studies has teamed up with the University of Washington school of medicine to conduct a 10-year aging study on dogs.

The study accepting all breeds and ages in hopes of learning about health and longevity in dogs.

The project also looking for links between aging in dogs and humans.

"The relationship that people have with their companion canines is a priceless one and one common theme here is that we all want our dogs to live longer and healthier," shared Harmony Peraza, manager for dog aging study at Texas A&M. "The goal of the study is to identify the factors that can help make that happen likely in the next generation of dogs."

So far nearly thirty-thousand dogs are in the study.

If you would like to enter your dog, CLICK HERE.

