A&M researchers aim to improve mental health via new technology

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seeing a rise in mental health issues throughout the pandemic, researchers at Texas A&M University have been working on ways to provide help.

The team designed and developed the Mobile Health Evaluation and Lookout Program or M-Help to investigate the effectiveness of using a combination of wearable sensors, mobile health, and machine learning to monitor mental health and provide support. Many may not seek the help they need because of the stigma of mental health, but the M-Help program provides resources to manage stress and anxiety that someone can do on their own.

"Our findings show that even though there are several mental health resources available to our students, they may not necessarily use all of these resources effectively. So the goal was to use these technologies to promote self-awareness, to enable self-management of mental health issues because of the stigma associated with them." shared Farzan Sasangohar, assistant professor.

Researchers have seen an improvement in mental health across the Texas A&M campus with M-Help and will continue to develop the technology to increase its reach to other universities.

