A&M researchers aim to help seniors stay connected during emergencies

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Studies show people who get hazardous warnings through social media are likely to take action.

Texas A&M University did a study about whether or not people from one community were receiving emergency warnings through social media.

Garett Sansom, a Health research assistant professor over at Texas A&M University, and his fellow researchers, surveyed people living in Deer Park. Aiming, to find how they received emergency warnings about the chemical fire back in 2019.

The study found that 25 percent of those surveyed did not receive the actual warning, while those who got it through social media or loved ones, were found to be more likely to take action.

"It does seem to be, the elderly, the most vulnerable, those who are socially isolated, that they tend to be less likely to shelter in place or hear those warnings," Sansom shared with 25 News.

At the time of this publication, Sansom and his team are planning on going to other communities to see if there are even more people out there who are still not getting these critical hazardous warnings.