A&M researcher works towards a new cure for Lymes disease

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A Texas A&M entomologist is entering the fight against ticks as her research is taking aim at preventing negative economic and health impacts caused by tick born diseases.

Every year, over 475 thousand Americans are affected by Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease.

Regarding cattle tick bites, those can result in cattle suffering from Texas cattle fever and bovine babesiosis.

As tick-borne disease cases continue to climb each year since 2004, Dr. Adela Chavez and her team are now taking a closer look at tick's bite sites in the hopes of finding a breakthrough.

"We are focusing on the bite side and what we're trying to do is describe in detail and define what are the new responses that are occurring at the bite site, so that we can then tailor treatments and vaccines so that we can stop tick feeding and pathogen transmission."

Symptoms of Lyme disease include body fatigue, flu-like symptoms, and a rash often in the shape of a bulls-eye.

