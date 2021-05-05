A&M researcher suggests CrossFit could help people recovering from addiction

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, one Aggie researcher says the key to keeping clean from addiction, is as simple as hitting the gym... a CrossFit gym in fact.

Texas A&M Professor Meg Patterson says, a new study shows joining a CrossFit gym builds a sense of community.

Helping those struggling with addiction to kick the habit.

And those social networks may be key to helping build good habits toward exercise - and away from substance abuse.

"The fact that the social connections piece is there and is really a part of the culture of CrossFit, I think is going to make it all the more ideal for someone recovering from addiction" shared Meg Patterson, Assistant Professor at Texas A&M Dept of Health and Kinesiology. "I think they're going to find those support structures that have been evidenced time and time again as helpful in long term recovery."

Patterson says she hopes to perform an experiment soon on cross-fit as a first step in recovery, making it a viable treatment for addicts.

