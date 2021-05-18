A&M recruiting local students for national COVID-19 vaccine study, compensating up to $1,000

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M University is still looking for students between the ages of 18 and 26 to take part in a national vaccine study to find the efficacy in individuals that only show mild or no symptoms of covid-19.

This study is looking for college students who have not yet been vaccinated.

The four-month study will screen students each day to track potential virus transmission between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

The experts leading this study say its purpose is to better understand the age group behind the large number of infections during the height of the pandemic.

"What we don't know, is how well it can block transmission so if a vaccinated person does become infected... because that's still possible, could they potentially infect somebody else" shared Dr. Rebecca Fischer, principal investigator of vaccine study at Texas A&M.

"What we're looking for is how much virus somebody might have if they're vaccinated, versus if they were to remain unvaccinated."

Students who volunteer for the study will be compensated $1,000.

To see if you are eligible to participate, click here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!