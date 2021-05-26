A&M psychologist offers advice on how to handle workplace anxiety again

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, as vaccination rates climb and mask mandates go away-experts say people may have a newfound anxiety about returning to the office.

Texas A&M's health telebehaviorial care program says stress and anxiety levels are bound to be high for people returning to in-person workplaces.

After working from home for over a year- has become a habit for many.

Experts say signs such as co-workers being quieter than normal, pacing, or even frequent brakes... could be signs of stress and anxiety.

But there are some ways to keep things calm at work.

"Some deep breathing or diaphragmatic breathing taking a mental break and knowing your limits and we also know that when we go back into stressful environments when we go into situations that cause anxiety making sure that we're taking care of ourselves." shared Dr. Kelly Sopchak, psychologist at Texas A&M.

Sopchak says people facing greater isolation during quarantine... should ease back into working away from home.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!