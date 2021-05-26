Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

A&M psychologist offers advice on how to handle workplace anxiety again

items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock/Shutterstock
It&#39;s a feeling of extreme work stress that&#39;s long been embedded in the cultural lexicon, and now it might be codified in your medical records as well. *This image is for use with this specific article only*
Work stress
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 17:52:50-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, as vaccination rates climb and mask mandates go away-experts say people may have a newfound anxiety about returning to the office.

Texas A&M's health telebehaviorial care program says stress and anxiety levels are bound to be high for people returning to in-person workplaces.

After working from home for over a year- has become a habit for many.

Experts say signs such as co-workers being quieter than normal, pacing, or even frequent brakes... could be signs of stress and anxiety.

But there are some ways to keep things calm at work.

"Some deep breathing or diaphragmatic breathing taking a mental break and knowing your limits and we also know that when we go back into stressful environments when we go into situations that cause anxiety making sure that we're taking care of ourselves." shared Dr. Kelly Sopchak, psychologist at Texas A&M.

Sopchak says people facing greater isolation during quarantine... should ease back into working away from home.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.