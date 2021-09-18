A&M professors working to repurpose carbon dioxide emissions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A trio of Texas A&M professors are taking aim at repurposing carbon dioxide emissions from cars - and using it to help people and the environment.

Water and carbon dioxide are two bi-products of vehicles and the team wants to capture and use them for good.

They'll do this by utilizing a Rankine cycle system.

Bi-products will be collected from a vehicle and then provided to urban farms and greenhouses to prevent environmental damage.

"We can capture the co 2 that is being produced from combustion that could solve quite a bit of the climate change problems," said Dr. Maria Barrufet, engineering professor, Texas A&M. "About one-third of the co2 is coming from transportation."

An average car can emit 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

