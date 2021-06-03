A&M professor using math to develop predictions for emerging diseases

COLLEGE STATION, TX — One Texas A&M professor is working with local officials to better manage global outbreaks in the future.

The research uses modeling from different science disciplines to help identify and address challenges from infectious diseases.

Using mathematical analysis-- he's able to develop predictions for emerging diseases and help officials develop a better strategy to stop them in their tracks.

"Things are changing all the time new information comes in we realize there's a new strain we realized that you have to adapt your model continuously its a very painstaking process but extremely useful especially when we have low visibility about what's happening" shared Martial Ndeffo, assistant professor of epidemiology at Texas A&M.

He says the models are already at work against past outbreaks, using the 2014 Ebola outbreak, as well as Zika and COVID-19.

