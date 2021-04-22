A&M professor helps Aggies navigate job market impacted by COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Selecting a career path can be a scary and confusing process especially now more than ever. Since the pandemic, job security is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Codie Wright has taught at Texas A&M and recently published her own book called Launchers. This book is essentially a guide for students to understand how they can successfully launch their careers.

”I recognized working with them was that many of them didn’t really know what they wanted to do post-graduation,” said Codie Wright, the organizer for Inspire Academy Texas. “And I knew that there was a need to help them bridge that gap and essentially figure out how to launch their career in a successful way,”

Wright recognized a need in her students and decided to launch her own company to tackle it head-on. In March she launched Inspire Academy Texas and she will host her first mentorship academy this summer.

According to Business Wire, 51 percent of students were not confident in their career path choices in 2019. This was a survey conducted pre-pandemic, so imagine what the numbers look like now adding a pandemic to the mix. Now they struggle with not only selecting a career path but ensuring job security.

”People want security they want to know that there’s going to be a role for them post-graduation and if they can intentionally identify where they are naturally gifted they're going to be better at interviewing and getting selected for these roles,” Wright added.

Wright has had the opportunity to mentor a little over fifteen hundred students one of them being Ernest Broomfield. They met when he was a sophomore and although he thought he had it all figured out he quickly realized he didn’t.

"It all started with that what are your goals what do you want to be and she helped me identify what my strengths are using Gallup strength finder and it kind of all just went from there,” said Ernest Broomfield, a senior at Texas A&M and mentee.

Thanks to Wright’s mentorship Broomfield has been able to learn so much about his strengths in order to sell them to employers. Since then, he has received many opportunities that are setting him up for a successful future.

“Identifying that there is so much out there in this world and there is something for everyone,” added Broomfield. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do at first and now it’s an overwhelming amount of decisions and opportunities that I’ve been given,”

Inspire Academy Texas is a week-long conference that will showcase Wright's book as a hands-on experience. Students will walk away with a variety of skill sets like interviewing, resume building, and industry exposure.

“That’s really what inspire academy does is it’s going to expose them to a wide variety of industries and get them prepped for and set up for a chance to really launch themselves in a way that differentiates themselves from their peers,” said Wright.

Wright will guide her students in making decisions for their future they feel confident in. Students will have a better understanding of emotional intelligence, networking, and professionalism.

There are only 50 available slots up for grabs.

In a survey conducted last year by Inside Higher Ed, there were 44% of students who were experiencing stress, loneliness, and anxiety all while trying to remain focus on their future.

