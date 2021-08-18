A&M professor expresses concern for women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — While much of the world continues to watch the situation unfold in Afghanistan, an international affairs expert weighs in on quick take-over of the country.

Professor Gregory Gause, an expert on international politics in the Middle East, claims it's because the Afghan army lacked confidence in political authorities.

Afghan soldiers were not receiving payment and corruption within the army and government contributed to the Taliban reclaiming the country.

"Afghanistan is a difficult place to govern historically, governments have tended to be decentralized and not to have really kind of iron-clad control over every part of the country," Gause said."I think it's been clear for a decade, if not more, that the government we were supporting in Afghanistan was not one that was going to be able to stand on its own."

Gause also adds that he believes there's a high probability that things could become a lot worse for women and girls in Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

