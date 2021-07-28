A&M partnering with DSHS to promote COVID-19 vaccine education in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The Texas A&M University Health Science Center is teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to promote local COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program will provide grants of $50,000 to $150,000 to a variety of groups engaged in vaccine education.

With $10 million in funds, DSHS is aiming to increase the number of fully vaccinated Texans and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Educational agencies, faith-based organizations, government entities, community coalitions, associations, and nonprofit groups are encouraged to apply for these grants; this money will be awarded to vaccine education programs lasting from six to nine months.

“Community-based organizations have played a critical role in ensuring people across Texas have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they have innovative ideas about how to engage the communities they work with,” shared Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services in a press release.

Priority will be given to applicants that focus on reaching rural communities, communities of color, and Texans with disabilities.

Application materials should be submitted by 5:00 PM CDT on Friday, August 20, 2021, via the online portal .

For more information, email at vaccinegrant@tamu.edu .

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

