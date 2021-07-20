A&M medical student serving in the Navy studying to become flight surgeon

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M College of Medicine welcomed its new class of med school students in its annual white coat ceremony.

And while many med students took the normal path...one A&M med student took a path far less traveled.

Medical student Andrew Chapman graduated from A&M as part of the class of 2020.

As an undergrad, he found his own path to medicine by entering the forensic and investigative science program in Texas A&M's Department of Entomology.

Chapman says he hopes to stand out more in med school as a forensics science major.

"Really what I felt like separated the forensic investigative science program a little bit from your typical kind of just prereqs only kind of preparation course or degree plan is those investigative classes and I think really course numbers five 415 and 435 that really teaches you how to think and how to deduce what the science is behind the science." shared Chapman, Texas A&M College of Medicine student.

In addition to med school, Chapman will also be splitting time between school and service in the Navy.

He says he plans to become a flight surgeon upon completing med school in 2025.

