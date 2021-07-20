Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

A&M medical student serving in the Navy studying to become flight surgeon

items.[0].image.alt
Texas A&M Official
Texas A&M
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 16:22:16-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M College of Medicine welcomed its new class of med school students in its annual white coat ceremony.

And while many med students took the normal path...one A&M med student took a path far less traveled.

Medical student Andrew Chapman graduated from A&M as part of the class of 2020.

As an undergrad, he found his own path to medicine by entering the forensic and investigative science program in Texas A&M's Department of Entomology.

Chapman says he hopes to stand out more in med school as a forensics science major.

"Really what I felt like separated the forensic investigative science program a little bit from your typical kind of just prereqs only kind of preparation course or degree plan is those investigative classes and I think really course numbers five 415 and 435 that really teaches you how to think and how to deduce what the science is behind the science." shared Chapman, Texas A&M College of Medicine student.

In addition to med school, Chapman will also be splitting time between school and service in the Navy.

He says he plans to become a flight surgeon upon completing med school in 2025.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.