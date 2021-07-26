A&M leadership to discuss the university's future in the SEC, July 28

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — On Wednesday, July 28, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will be meeting to discuss the Southeastern Conference.

This in-person meeting will start with an executive session discussion involving the Southeastern Conference, legal counsel will also be present.

Following several other agenda items, the board will then reconvene for an open session regarding potential actions involving the SEC.

It is expected that both contractual and governance issues relating to A&M and the SEC will be discussed during this time.

The meeting will start at 4 P.M. on A&M campus, members of the public may access the meeting by clicking here.

