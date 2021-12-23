A&M helps Aggie celebrate his 100th birthday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week an Aggie turns 100, but ahead of the big celebration he took a look back at all his years at Texas A&M.

Proudly looking back to his days at A&M, George Halfin says he was studying architecture "when the war broke out, so I was drafted.”

Halfin spent four years in the Pacific serving his country during World War II.

Now he remembers where it all began.

Halfin says things were a lot different decades ago.

“When I went to A&M, it was A&M College, and there were no roads or streets. There were no cars allowed, and everybody had to be in the corps,” Halfin said.

Graduating in the Class of 1944, he still has a strong sense of Aggie pride.

“You know once an Aggie always an Aggie,” said Halfin.

At this year's last A&M game, Halfin and other A&M veterans were invited to the Corps of Cadets pregame step-off.

“This was it right here and it was amazing," said Halfin. "How many people how many people were applauding as you walked by.”

Along with that memorable moment, Aggies from all over are now sending him birthday cards.

“Mr. Halfin I first want to wish you a happy 100th birthday, Gigem," signed "Matt T.D, Class of 2022, WHOOP,”

Halfin received more than 200 Birthday cards and says reaching 100 is his best birthday yet.