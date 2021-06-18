A&M Forest Service going the 'extra-mile' to help fight wildfires nationwide

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On June 18, Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed they've deployed twenty-five personal, including two engine crew members, to fight wildfires across the nation.

From Colorado to Arizona, New Mexico to Florida... and even Alaska, increased fire activity nationwide has lead to this needed assistance.

Currently, the Texas state resource is supporting wildfire suppression efforts in multiple roles, including firefighting, engine support, prevention team members, aviation operations, and general support.

“We are glad to be in the position to assist other states,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Assistant Director. “Texas A&M Forest Service, however, remains dedicated to protecting Texas’ citizens and natural resources from wildfire and all-hazard incidents, even as national activity increases. We will continue to monitor conditions and assess needs locally.”

At the time of this publication, the state of Texas is facing low wildfire potential due to the recent rainfall and increased greenness of vegetation.

However, Texas A&M Forest Service continues to encourage the public to remain diligent with any outdoor activities that may cause a spark and to always check for burn bans or other restrictions beforehand.

