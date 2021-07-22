A&M Consolidated High School teacher selected as finalist for presidential award

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Michele Jedlicka of A&M Consolidated High School has been selected as one of six Texas finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

A physics teacher and science department head, Jedlicka may join one of over 5,000 teachers that have been recognized for their contributions to the classroom since 1983.

The PAEMST is the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching.

The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

