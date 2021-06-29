A&M Biomedical Engineering students developing autonomous UV robots

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Seniors at Texas A&M are developing a solution to the fight against bacteria and viruses through the help of robotics.

A team of A&M Biomedical Engineering students have created a prototype autonomous robot designed to disinfect surfaces through ultraviolet light.

By utilizing UV light proven to kill germs the team built a low-cost robot in the hopes of developing an affordable cleaning device that can be used to clean surfaces in settings such as school classrooms or office spaces.

"Our target audience is kind of public schools so we wanted to make something that was low cost and small footprint of course and that could deliver the same as these hospital devices that have the big light rods of UV so we decided to instead make it more affordable so we have led diodes on our device." shared Mashal Mithini, UV robot team member.

The UV robot can combat not only the COVID-19 virus but can also kill other bacteria such as strains of the flu.

