A&M awarded $1.6 million grant to provide children mental health services

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A one-point six million dollar grant has been awarded to Texas A&Ms Department of Psychiatry.

The money is being used to help increase mental health care for children in underserved areas of Texas.

An estimated one in five children has a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder - but many do not receive the correct care.

The Texas A&M "Teach project" will provide specialized training for psychology doctoral students - as well as provide mental health services to children at a time where mental health services are critically needed.

"The grant also expands behavioral health services at three primary care clinic sites...Health Point...Texas A&M Family Care and Falls Community Hospital and Clinic." said Dr. Carly McCord, clinical assistant professor, Texas A&M Department of Psychiatry.

