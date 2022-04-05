A&M athletes debut 'Aggie Sports Day' with local Boys & Girls Club

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M student-athletes are giving back to kiddos in the community with the first-ever Aggie sports day.

A&M equestrian Caroline Dance says her passion for her sport is what shaped her academic career.

”Growing up, I know being an equestrian and I know this sport has given me so much and has given me the scholarship to come to A&M," said Dance, vice president of selfless service, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

"A&M is such an amazing school and not only did it teach me discipline in my sport, but also professionally,”

Now she hopes to create a space for kiddos from the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley to create their own passions, all with a little taste of what it’s like to be a collegiate athlete.

“Going to A&M, selfless service is a huge core value here," said Dance.

"It’s something that I never did a lot growing up, but as soon as I came here I felt the culture and the push to be more involved in the community,”

But of course, that can’t happen unless they make the grades.

Directors of the Boys & Girls club want to enlighten their students on the goals they can achieve with good grades.

”Most of the kids that come to the Boys & Girls Club, they come to play a sport but they have to understand that you have to be able to pass your classes to be able to play,” said Roderick Worldharris Jr., athletic director, Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

Organizers say it’s not only about learning the game, but also about educating these kiddos about teamwork and leadership.

“I definitely want to highlight leadership as well," said Dance.

"I mean it’s so important to be involved in a sport because I feel like kids in sports do become leaders and find discipline,”

The partnership between A&M Athletics and the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is helping enrich kids and make a positive impact.

Dance says she hopes today inspires these kiddos to chase their dreams and that 'Aggie sports day' becomes a tradition for years to come.