A&M AgriLife to host virtual training sessions devoted to early childhood development

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Meanwhile, Texas A&M's AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting two online virtual training sessions... both devoted to early childhood development.

These sessions are part of their first-ever Early Childhood Educator Training Program's sate-wide mini-conference.

The first session will be on 'Connecting with children, families, and nature' and will be held Saturday, May 15.

The second session, 'obesity prevention standards and strategies' will be held on the following Saturday, May 22.

"Research consistently shows that participation in high-quality, early care education experiences, is associated with positive outcomes for young children later in life," shared Jodi Nerren. assistant professor, extension specialist, early childhood health and safety."The potential impact for this training goes way beyond each individual trainee we know, it has the potential to benefit the children and the families, but also society as a whole."

If you're interested in attending one or both of the sessions, register by visiting right here!

